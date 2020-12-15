15 persons have died from Coronavirus (COVID-19) complications in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, Emmanuel Akabe, the deputy governor of Nasarawa State, said on Thursday in Lafia.

Mr Akabe, who is also the chairperson of the state COVID-19 taskforce, spoke at the meeting of the task force.

The deputy governor said as of Dec 22, the state had 668 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 15 deaths.

He, however, said that over 600 cases were successfully treated and discharged after their results turned out negative.

He explained that the virus is killing people irrespective of their status in the society, hence the need for everybody to observe safety protocols to curtail further spread of the virus.

He announced that Rebecca Umaru, former Provost of College of Education, Akwanga, died of the virus on Monday, Dec. 21.

He also explained that Janet Angbazo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, also tested positive for the virus.

“Even a member of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Lafia tested positive,”

According to him, the second wave of the pandemic is worrisome as the virus has become more violent than the previous one.

He said from statistics available to the government, even younger people are now vulnerable to the virus.

The deputy governor appealed to members of the public to always wear their face masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands regularly to curtail the spread of the virus.

