The vehicle conveying the travellers from Abuja to Kano crashed on a highway in Kaduna State.

No fewer than 16 indigenes of Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State, who were traveling along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, were feared killed by gunmen.

Sources said the victims, who were all males, died when the gunmen shot the tyre of the bus conveying them from Abuja to Kano, a state in the north-west region of the country.

The Toyota bus conveying the travellers was said to have lost control in the process and fell into a ditch.

The Kano State government confirmed the death of the 16 indigenes of Danbatta in a statement on Thursday by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

In the statement, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was displeased with the attack and condoled with the families of the victims.

“We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen.

“The news is devastating and frustrating. May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” he said.

The governor also appealed to the people of Kano to pray fervently for the repose of the souls of the victim, and that Allah should grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss.