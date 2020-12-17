By James Azania, Lokoja

Seventeen persons have died in a crash, which occurred at Irepene, a community on the Abuja-Lokoja highway in Kogi State.

The accident, which occurred around 5pm on Tuesday, involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a passenger luxurious bus.

Fifteen of the victims were said to have died on the spot. Other passengers, who sustained injuries, were taken to hospital. Two of them died later.

Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Corp (FRSC), Solomon Agure, confirmed the accident to our correspondent. He advised motorists to reduce their speed and avoid night travel.