By Chris Oji, Enugu

No fewer than 187 health workers in Enugu and 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently at the orientation camp at Awgu, Enugu State have tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus.

Commissioner for Health Dr. Ikechukwu Obi stated at a news briefing, adding that the state has so far, recorded 9,591 cases since the outbreak this year.

According to Obi, 7,489 cases have been treated and discharged, saying there are presently 30 active cases, including the 15 Corps members.

Warning residents that the pandemic was yet to be over, he advised them to take advantage of the sample collection centres in the state’s 17 local government areas.