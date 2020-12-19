By David Adenuga, Bauchi

No fewer than 19 persons have died of Lassa fever between January and November 2020 in Toro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

This is as the state confirmed 22 positive cases of yellow fever in Ganjuwa LGA out of the 63 samples tested.

Executive Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed made the disclosure Wednesday while giving a situation update of Lassa and yellow fever in the state.

Dr. Mohammed also said the state has already has received 4 million doses of yellow fever vaccine from the federal government adding that vaccination will be conducted in January 2021 with the target population of ages 1 to 44 who are vulnerable.

The BASPHCDA chairman added that efforts are on to ensure that the yellow fever outbreak did not spread to other LGAs in the state as well as neighbouring states of Kano and Jigawa.

He said further that the vaccination for yellow fever will be conducted in 19 LGAs in the state with the exception of Alkaleri which had its vaccination in 2019 due to the outbreak there.

Rilwanu Mohammed, however, lamented that the Agency is worried because of the apathy being exhibited by people who are refusing to be vaccinated in spite of the education and enlightenment programs embarked upon by the Agency.