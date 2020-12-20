About 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory have indicated an interest in joining the federal government’s 300,000, low-cost National Social Housing Plan (NSHP), the presidency has said.

In a statement, Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, said the scheme was launched under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) headed by the office of the vice president.

He said the states who have indicated interest for the construction of the first phase of the housing scheme are those who have provided free land in their various states.

According to him, Osun, Ogun, Enugu, Delta, Bauchi, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory are the states where the first set of construction sites have been indicated.

He added that other states like Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Cross River, Sokoto, Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Borno and Yobe States are now working towards joining.

He also stated in the release that the portal to invite Nigerians interested either as beneficiaries of the Social Housing or as delivery partners would be launched by the Family Homes Fund, the federal government agency designated to implement the scheme this week.

The portal is Nshp.gov.ng

“A housing portal that allows all interested parties in the scheme to get more information on the programme and express their interest in it will be launched on the 16th of December. Possible interested parties include individuals and organized groups interested in homeownership under the scheme, as well as delivery partners including developers, young professionals in the building industry, suppliers, and manufacturers” the statement said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in June approved the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) prepared by the Osinbajo-led Economic Sustainability Committee.

The federal government’s N200 billion facility social housing scheme is one of the planned schemes under the ESP approved by the Federal Executive Council and supported by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It is targeted at providing 300,000 low-income houses and creating 1.8 million jobs in the process.

However, while reeling out the benefits of the social housing plan, Mr Akande said the scheme will offer houses to beneficiaries at low prices between N1.8 million and N2 million.

He added that about 1.8 million jobs would be created from the N200 billion CBN funds to kick start the projects.