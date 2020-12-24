Officials of BetKing and Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund, LSETF with some of the beneficiaries of the funds.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Over 200 women in Lagos have benefitted from empowerment funds by BetKing, a leading sports betting digital platform, in partnership with the Lagos State Empowerment Trust Fund, LSETF, aimed at supporting small businesses and business owners in local communities.

The donations, which will run all through December, according to the company’s Managing Director, Gossy Ukanwoke, were also part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and commitment to help contribute to societal development.

In his address to the beneficiaries of the LSETF- BetKing funds, Ukanwoke, stated that “BetKing being a digital entertainment and sports technology company, recognises the role the communities and the entrepreneurs that represent us in trade play in our success.

“Therefore, when given an opportunity to give back to these communities or to encourage other entrepreneurs and business owners, we will do so beyond the sports, technology, and entertainment industries as long as it has a direct positive impact on people’s lives.

“BetKing Nigeria entered the African market in 2018 and has grown to be a major player in the region, driven by a strong focus on sports entertainment experiences delivered by their in-house digital sport-tech platform, combined with a customer-centric approach to distribution across retail and online channels, strong localised regulatory relationships and a brand portfolio that customers recognize and trust.

“This tailor-made approach, driven by an exceptional leadership team from a range of high growth sectors, has powered the rapid growth of the Group in the Region. To learn more visit BetKing.com,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria