Nigerian Idol, a TV reality show for 2020/2021 season 6 audition, started on Sunday, Nov.29.

Gotv Nigeria sharing the good news on its Twitter @ Gotv Ng said “Nigeria Idol is here. If you want to become the next big thing on the Nigerian music scene, this is the best platform for you. Audition opens Nov. 29 and closes Dec. 13. Tag anyone who needs this chance.

The show started with its first season in October 2010. Auditions were open to every Nigerian between the ages of 18 and 28. The first season went on air and was shown on 15 different channels all across Africa.

The reality TV show, Nigerian Idol, was aimed to search for young talented individuals in Nigeria with a singing competition.

At the commencement of the audition, 30 eligible Nigerians are often selected for the show but only 12 contestants made it to the final stage through voting. The winners go home with very fantastic prizes including N7.5 million, a recording contract with Sony, SUV jeep and a trip to South Africa.

The criteria for interested participants according to NAN are “To record their 30 seconds video of them singing any song of their choice. Upload it to www. Africa magic. tv/Nigerian Idol. Must be between 16 and 30 years old to participate.”

The show is powered by Multichoice Dstv and Gotv.

