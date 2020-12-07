Daily News

2020/21 CAF Confed. Cup: CAF unveils first-round fixtures

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the fixtures for the first round of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup after the preliminary round was concluded at the weekend.

According to the continental football governing body, the first-leg matches will be played on 22 and 23 December 2020, and the second leg on 5,6 January 2021.

It said first-named teams are first-leg hosts

Tevragh-Zeina, Mauritania vs RS Berkane, Morocco


Renaissance, Chad vs ES Sétif, Algeria


USGN, Niger vs JS Kabylie, Algeria


TAS Casablanca, Morocco vs ESAE, Benin


ASC Diaraf, Senegal vs FC San Pédro, Cote d’Ivoire


Al Mokawloon Al Arab, Egypt vs Étoile du Sahel, Tunisia


Al Ittihad, Libya vs Pyramids, Egypt


US Monastir, Tunisia vs Al Ahli Tripoli, Libya


Namungo, Tanzania vs El Hilal El Obeid, Sudan


Sagrada Esperança, Angola vs Orlando Pirates, South Africa


AS Kigali, Rwanda vs KCCA, Uganda


NAPSA Stars, Zambia vs UD Songo, Mozambique


Bravos do Maquis, Angola vs DC Motema Pembe, DR Congo


Al Amal Atbara, Sudan vs Salitas, Burkina Faso


Green Eagles, Zambia vs Coton Sport, Cameroon


Bloemfontein Celtic, South Africa vs Rivers United, Nigeria.

The 16 winners of the two-leg first round matches advance to the play-off round, where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

(PANA/NAN)

