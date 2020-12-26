By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Anglican Communion, Bishop Timothy Yahaya has lamented that the year 2020 threatened the existence of humanity due to outbreak of COVID-19.

He said that the unprecedented rise in kidnapping, banditry and insecurity generally made 2020 a year that would not be forgotten so soon by the people.

He told Journalists in Kaduna that the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic depression brought the world to a stand-still.

“But God’s intervention made it possible for mankind to overcome them,” he said.

“The name of Jesus Christ whose birthday is being celebrated is, Emmanuel, which means ‘God is with us.’”

He said because God is with the world especially Nigerians, the people are overcoming COVID-19 pandemic, economic depression and insecurity ravaging the land.

“We must understand that the birth of Jesus Christ is a symbol that God is now with us.

“If God is with us we will overcome all challenges, kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and economic depression will soon be a thing of the past.

“However, the challenge is, did the believers know God is with them? This is the aspect we as people need to work on if God is for us nothing can be against us”. He said

The Anglican Bishop used the message of Christmas celebration to call on all Nigerians to obey the COVID-19 safety measures, saying that “Christians are people who obey the law of God and man”.

He called on Nigerians to stop being agents of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic, rather help in mitigating it.

Vanguard News Nigeria