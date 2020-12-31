January

Hanan Buhari and the Presidential jet

The year began in outrage as the Nigerian Government authorised the use of a jet from the presidential fleet to fly President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hanan, on a private trip to Bauchi. Hanan had reportedly attended an event to photograph a Durbar by Rilwanu Adamu, Emir of Bauchi, in one of the jets in the presidential fleet.

March

Late Senator Rose Oko

Super female senator, Rose Okoh bows to cancer

It was a sad month for the people of Cross Rivers as illustrious Senator Rose Okoji Okoh Northern Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment; was snatched away from them by the cold hands of death. She was widely eulogized by her people.

April

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele in lockdown party gone wrong

After taking to social media to ask her fans to stay home, movie producer extraordinaire Funke Akindele found herself on the wrong side of the law when she was arrested for throwing a birthday party during the lockdown in Lagos. She thereafter issued a public apology, having been convicted.

June

Chioma “Assurance” Rowland in domestic violence rumours

For Nigeria’s favourit celebrity fiancée for which legendary songs have been crooned, there was trouble in paradise when rumours went viral that she was suffering from domestic abuse. Taking to her Twitter account, she debunked the rumour once and for all writing: ”…I must say I have found quite disturbing the stories of domestic abuse between myself and David and for once feel a need to speak up. Domestic violence and abuse is no joke and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home. He has never in his life lifted a finger to touch me and I have never so much as even pushed him”.

