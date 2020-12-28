By Emeka OMEIHE

As the year 2020 winds down, it will be highly uncharitable to allow it pass by just like some other years before it. Not with its projected significance in our clime and the stunning but unanticipated events within the same timeframe that have combined to carve out a place for it in the conscience of all Nigerians.

Coincidentally, the year 2020 had long been programmed by our policy makers as the target date to launch the country on the path to sustainable growth and development. By the projections in its Vision 2020 document, Nigeria was speculated as “one of the 20 largest economies in the world, able to consolidate its leadership role in Africa, and establish itself as a significant player in the global economic and political arena”

Before then, the country had been listed by Goldman Sachs among the 11 countries with the potential for attaining global competitiveness based on their economic and demographic setting and foundation for reforms. As the curtain draws to a close, issues are bound to be raised as to what has become of all these lofty projections? This is especially so given some of the events of the envisioned magic year that are at polar opposites with the Eldorado we had been promised.

What really happened? Is it a case of wrong visioning, lack of foresight or sheer inability to anticipate the weight of exogenous variables with potentials and capacities to negate and undermine those lofty ideals? Or is it a case of inability to read between the lines, inverted projections or a combination of both?

Around the same time also, there was this projection from an American study group speculating that Nigeria would come up as a failed state by the year 2015. That year has also come and gone. But with the current situation in the country especially as the year 2020 ends in a few days time, comparisons are bound to arise as to which of these two seemingly contradictory projections are approximating reality as events on the ground bear out?

In effect, what signals are there that Nigeria is now on the path to becoming one of the top 20 largest economies in the world and a significant player in global economic and political arena? Or are we confronted with the verity of a failing state as projected by the American study group?

Within the course of the year, there arose significant events that Nigerians will for a long time continue to remember. The first was the global COVID-19 pandemic. Though the deadly viral infection is not limited to the country especially given that it was imported into our shores, it was the first time most of those living today got exposed to national cataclysm of that nature.

We cannot forget in a hurry, the nationwide lockdown that kept us indoors for many months; the fear of imminent death from a disease that spreads from the air for which no cure had been found and the protocols to check its spread that redefined the way we usually lived our lives. Not with the new wave of the viral disease that has compelled the various levels of government to roll out once again, some of those restrictions this festive reason.

It is hard to forget the hardship which COVID-19, first recorded in the country in 2020 imposed on the Nigerian citizens culminating in the fear of possible deaths, trepidation, shut down of the economy and massive loss of jobs. It was a year that recorded the highest global deaths raising fears as to whether the world was coming to an end. The Nigerian economy did not fare any better as it plunged into unavoidable recession twice within the year under focus.

Not unexpectedly, religious leaders took advantage of the unexpected and the fact that the disease had no cure to draw attention to the awesome powers of the almighty God and the limits of science. For them, the significance of the pandemic lay in the reality that all powers lie in the hands of the almighty God to whom we must turn to for solutions to our afflictions.

We are still contending with the reality of that virus notwithstanding announcements on the production of its vaccines. The way things are, we are bound to live with the disease for a long time to come. But one thing that stands out very distinctly is that the emergence of the deadly virus has really redefined our social relations; the way people hitherto saw life. How long these changes will endure is another kettle of fish.

The second event in the expiring year that had very profound impact on the country was the ENDSARS nationwide protests. Though the protests against the dreaded police anti-robbery squad commenced sometime around 2017, it later fizzled out as it could not gather enough steam. But it resonated with great intensity in 2020 not minding the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initially peaceful and well organized as it drew support from a broad spectrum of the Nigerian youths, things got awry when the military launched an offensive against the protesting youths at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos resulting to deaths that have been a subject of speculation as the government and its agencies evade responsibility.

But that was the last straw that broke the camel’s back as hoodlums hijacked the protests unleashing in its wake, a reign of terror, looting and destructions. They attacked police stations across the country burnt down many of them with police officers and their men scampering for safety. It was the first time in recent memory such coordinated attacks was launched against the police institution.

Police operatives were so frightened that such scale of anger could be visited on them by the very public they are paid to protect and they got seriously demoralized. It took serious preachments, persuasion and threat from their leadership for them to return back to work. Even now, they are yet to fully recover from that experience.

Worthy of note here is not just the attack, but the reality that security agencies could be made to account for their deeds albeit violently. It also came with the serious message that security agencies owe responsibility to the public to discharge their duties in a way that satisfies public good. They owe their job to the public and must discharge them to public satisfaction.

The heuristics of the incident is that governments and their agencies hold power at the discretion of the public and must use them to promote public good or incur their wrath. That is the message and it is hoped lessons have been learnt about the supremacy and sovereignty of the peoples’ will.

The emerging issue is whether Nigeria has inched closer to the vision of attaining the status of one of the 20 largest economies in the world or become a verity of a failed state as projected. A few facts will bear issues out. But even without adducing these facts, it would appear the answer should be clear to observers of Nigeria’s economic and political trajectories over the last few years.

What are the issues? With the rating of the country by the World Poverty Clock as the poverty capital of the world overtaking India in hosting the poorest of the poor and its unenviable position as the third most terrorized country of the world on account of rising but debilitating insecurity, it is obvious that the projections of Nigeria joining the league of 20 most developed economies has become a huge illusion.

For, no reasonable development can take place in a milieu hounded by insecurity from all fronts and of diverse dimensions with the government showing manifest inability to stem the tide. Life has become a verity of the state of nature characterized by unbridled atavism and survival of the fittest. Life has become short, nasty and brutish- conditions that compelled man in the state of nature to surrender some of his powers to a sovereign in return for protection.

It is the failure of this social contract; the failure of the government to rise to the challenge of the raison d’être for its existence that is fuelling fears that Nigeria has shown all the signs of a failing state. That is where we find ourselves at the twilight of 2020. For us, 2020 has become a huge contradiction- a case of upturned projections.