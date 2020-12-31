Oluwagbenga Adejayan
Despite the huge loss of lives recorded in Nigeria and the world at large, from the coronavirus pandemic and other debilitating illnesses, it was still regarded as a baby boom year as many welcomed new babies which brought them joy and succor in a seemingly bleak year.
Nigerians were not left out and The Street Journal chronicles 12 Nigerian celebrities who welcomed famous bundles of joy in 2020.
Zlatan: The singer and songwriter whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Seyi Awonuga in May 27.
Gifty Onyechukwu Ajumobi: The former Big Brother Naija housemate announced the birth of a bouncing baby boy in December, her second child. The first is a girl.
Etinosa Idemudia: The controversial social media user welcomed a girl on Christmas day, Dec 25 with her high school sweetheart whom she secretly married in September.
Vector: Born Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, the rapper and his partner welcomed a baby girl in December. He already has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Regina Daniel: The 21 year old Nollywood actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, welcomed a baby boy on June 29, days after her surprise baby shower.
Mercy Johnson Okojie: The curvy actress welcomed her fourth child, a daughter with husband, Prince Okojie on May 4 at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, US.
Laura Ikeji: The influencer and fashion entrepreneur welcomed a girl with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, brother to football legend, Nwankwo Kanu in February in the United States.
Ooni of Ife: The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola welcomed a baby boy, the crown Prince in November.
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman: The Nollywood couple welcomed their first child in July.
Simisola Ogunleye and Adekunle Gold: The popular singers welcomed a baby girl in June. The couple have since christened the baby Adejare “AG Baby”.
Halima Abubakar: The Nollywood actress on the 3rd of April 2020 took to her Instagram page to announce that she has welcomed her bundle of joy.
