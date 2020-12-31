Oluwagbenga Adejayan

Despite the huge loss of lives recorded in Nigeria and the world at large, from the coronavirus pandemic and other debilitating illnesses, it was still regarded as a baby boom year as many welcomed new babies which brought them joy and succor in a seemingly bleak year.



Nigerians were not left out and The Street Journal chronicles 12 Nigerian celebrities who welcomed famous bundles of joy in 2020.

Zlatan: The singer and songwriter whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend Seyi Awonuga in May 27.



Gifty Onyechukwu Ajumobi: The former Big Brother Naija housemate announced the birth of a bouncing baby boy in December, her second child. The first is a girl. : The former

Etinosa Idemudia: The controversial social media user welcomed a girl on Christmas day, Dec 25 with her high school sweetheart whom she secretly married in September.

Vector: Born Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, the rapper and his partner welcomed a baby girl in December. He already has a daughter from a previous relationship. Regina Daniel: The 21 year old Nollywood actress and her husband, Ned Nwoko, welcomed a baby boy on June 29, days after her surprise baby shower. Mercy Johnson Okojie: The curvy actress welcomed her fourth child, a daughter with husband, Prince Okojie on May 4 at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, US. Laura Ikeji: The influencer and fashion entrepreneur welcomed a girl with her husband, Ogbonna Kanu, brother to football legend, Nwankwo Kanu in February in the United States. Ooni of Ife: The Ooni of Ile-Ife, : The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and his wife, Olori Moronke Naomi Silekunola welcomed a baby boy, the crown Prince in November. Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman: The Nollywood couple welcomed their first child in July. Simisola Ogunleye and Adekunle Gold: The popular singers welcomed a baby girl in June. The couple have since christened the baby Adejare “AG Baby”.

Halima Abubakar: The Nollywood actress on the 3rd of April 2020 took to her Instagram page to announce that she has welcomed her bundle of joy.

The Nollywood actress on the 3rd of April 2020 took to her Instagram page to announce that she has welcomed her bundle of joy. Brown Igboegwu: The Nollywood actor and his wife welcomed a baby after 10 years of marriage. Brown said he stood by her despite repeated calls to get another wife as age was no longer on his wife’s side.

The Nollywood actor and his wife welcomed a baby after 10 years of marriage. Brown said he stood by her despite repeated calls to get another wife as age was no longer on his wife’s side. The popular singers welcomed a baby girl in June. The couple have since christened the baby Adejare “AG Baby”.

Like this: Like Loading...