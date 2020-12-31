The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, yesterday, says no date has been fixed for the commencement of sales of the application documents for its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Lagos.

Benjamin, who was speaking against the backdrop of reports in some sections of the media that the board had already commenced the sales of forms for 2021 application, said that the board had since distanced itself from such report.

According to him, the report is totally false, misleading and malicious.

“The board’s attention has been drawn to some fictitious advertisement for the sales of the 2021 UTME/Direct Entry (DE) application documents purportedly coming from the board.

“This is totally false, and an attempt to mislead the public as the board has not rolled out its 2021 application documents.

“We have clearly defined channels of communication and as soon as we commence the process, the public will be duly informed via the necessary media platforms.

“The board, therefore, want to urge members of the general public not to be hoodwinked into falling prey to the antics of these persons, who derive pleasure in causing confusion.

“We all know the global disruptions caused by the Coronavirus, to education and other sectors of the economy, hence the delay in the commencement of the process as was obtained in previous years,” he said.

He urged members of the public to always cross check with the board through its online platforms for authentic information.

