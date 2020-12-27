The passing of the 2021 national budget by lawmakers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives topped major headline stories last week.

Both legislative chambers in a special plenary on Monday passed a total of N13.6 trillion as the approved budget for 2021 at a benchmark of $40 per barrel of crude oil.

The lawmakers also approved N496 billion in the budget for statutory transfers to agencies such as the National Assembly and INEC.

While about N3.3 trillion was approved in the budget for debt service; N5.6 trillion went for recurrent (Non–Debt) expenditure and N4.1 trillion for capital expenditure.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in October presented the 2021 budget estimates before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The proposed expenditure was put at N13.08 trillion with a crude oil benchmark price of $40 per barrel and a daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).

But in the approved version, the lawmakers jerked up the budget by about N500 billion.

On politics last week

The leadership tussle between chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the southwest region, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, continued to generate controversy.

However, while receiving the delegation, Mr Fayose described himself as a senior politician while he chided Mr Makinde describing him as a “baby governor”

He said, “Governor Makinde is not my leader. He is my follower. Respect should beget respect. I have been a warrior. They thought I would be with EFCC now. But, I am surviving,

“Tell the baby governor that the way up is the way down. Let Makinde put feeding bottles in the mouth of his dogs. You are called a leader because you earned it, not your title,” Mr Fayose added.

Meanwhile, in a prompt reaction to the delegate visits, the Ondo State PDP chapter in a statement on Wednesday, announced the indefinite suspension of five of its members who accompanied Messrs Tofowomo and Akinyelure led-delegation, describing them as “Impostors.”

The suspended members include a former party state chairman, Ebenezer Alabi; former party state secretary, Oyedele Ibini; a former National Assembly member, Lad Ojomo; former Zonal Publicity Secretary of the party in the south-west, Ayo Fadaka; and the minority leader in the state assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye.

But the leadership of the party, however, failed to suspend the two senators that led the delegation to visit Mr Fayose at his residence in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Before the Ondo State governorship elections in October, Mr Fayose had accused Mr Makinde and a former Deputy National Chairperson of the party, Bode George, of masterminding the assault on him at the party’s final campaign. They both denied the allegations.

The PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, lost the election scoring 195,791 votes to the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who polled 292,830.

Still on Ondo State PDP, the party’s governorship candidate, Mr Jegede, on Tuesday, urged party members to work in unison for the success of the party.

While speaking at the commissioning of the rebuilt state party secretariat in Akure, the senior lawyer also assured party supporters that the party would soon take over power in the state.

On his part, Mr Makinde said the South-west leaders of the party would continue with efforts aimed at uniting its members to ensure a stronger party in the zone.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…