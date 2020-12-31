By Bashir Bello, Kano

The member representing Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, has told members of the public to assist through providing security agencies with useful and timely information that would aid the fight against insecurity bedevilling the northern region and country at large.

This was as he urged them to also pray fervently for God’s intervention to bring to an end the ugly menace. Gaya made this known in his new year message to his constituents and Nigerians.

The lawmaker maintained that they will continue to deliver and bring the dividends of democracy to their constituents.

According to him, “as a representative of the people, the well being of my constituents is topmost to me and I will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to them. We will enhance the well being of people of Ajingi, Albasu and Gaya through the provision of socio-economic projects and equal opportunity for all.

“I enjoined all Nigerians to live in peace with one another as no meaningful progress can ever be achieved without peace and tranquillity. There is a need for people to imbibe the spirit of tolerance, understanding and hard work.

“Let me also use this opportunity to urge the people and Nigerians to continue praying for an end to insecurity and other challenges that we face in the north and the nation at large. And also task the public to continue to give security agencies timely and useful information towards ensuring peace and security in the state and the country.

“I urge the people to pray fervently for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic while also enjoining them to continue observing social distancing and COVID-19 protocol guidelines.

“The Year 2021 will be better than 2020 in all ramifications for the state and the nation at large as there is light at the end of the tunnel for Nigerians and the country as a whole,” the lawmaker, Gaya however stated.

