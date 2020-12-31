The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the country, in spite of the problems faced in 2020, including security and economic challenges.

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan commended Nigerians for their resilience and an unshaken resolve to stand by one another in the face of the challenges.

He expressed sadness over cases of attacks from bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals in 2020.



“Notwithstanding the experiences of 2020, as citizens march into the new year, there should be a change of narrative for the nation in 2021,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to strengthen their bond of unity in their collectively patriotic resolve to rescue the nation.

“The PDP prays for our nation and urges all hands to be on the deck to ensure a happy and more peaceful 2021,” he said.