Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to sack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in Rivers State, Isaac Abbot-Ogbobula, spoke at the weekend in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the APC caretaker committees in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Abbot-Ogbobula said he was inaugurated as the state’s caretaker committee chairman by the National Caretaker Committee following the dissolution of all the structures of APC by the party’s National Executive Council.

Describing the development in APC as a new foundation to relaunch the party in Rivers, Abbot-Ogbobula asked the local government caretaker chairmen to inaugurate a similar structure at the ward levels.

He said that the decision of the party had brought to an end all legal issues against the leadership of the party in the state.

Abbot-Ogbobula insisted that there was no longer crisis in Rivers APC, claiming that the likes of Igo Aguma were inconsequential to the party in the state.

He tasked all the interim leaders to lay a good foundation for the APC to beat the PDP in all the forthcoming elections in the state.

Addressing them he said: “I urge you to abide by the provisions of the Constitution of this party in the discharge of your duty.

“Ensure you are firm and do not carry out your duties with favour or prejudice on any member of the party. You are required, directed and mandated to go back to go back to your LGAs and swear in caretakers Committees of the LGAs.

“There is no crisis in APC Rivers State. We are together under the leadership of Chibuike Amaechi. We have disagreements here and there but we don’t have crisis. We have just one APC in Rivers State and one APC in Nigeria.

“The party will take over the Rivers State Government House, the Brick House in 2023. The APC will produce the next president of the country come 2023. Igo Aguma is inconsequential. There is no faction in APC.

“The chairmen we have in the 23 LGA have the capacity to take this party to the next level. They have the capacity to deliver the party in any election we participate in, especially, the 2023 governorship, house of assembly, and presidential elections.”

Responding on behalf of the inaugurated chairmen of the LGAs, Chuks Iwori, promised that the new leaders of the local government areas would deliver on the tasks ahead of them.

“The mandate you have given to us we will deliver on it and take over this state by the grace of God almighty,”, he said.

Alao Senator Andrew Uchendu in his goodwill message to the new party leadership in the state, tasked the committee to be diligent in the discharge of its duties.

Uchendu said: “I am quite happy to be here and join the chairman of the party in the state to congratulate you all. You have been given the sacred duty to take the party to the next level, don’t fail us.”