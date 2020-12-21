By Gbade Ogunwale, Abuja

The Ekiti State Stakeholders Forum (ESSF) has faulted media reports purporting that Governor Kayode Fayemi has received the backing of the Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential race.

The Forum, a front line political movement in the state, said the purported endorsement, which was credited to a statement by Mr Paul Omotoso, was a personal view of Mr Ade Ajayi who represented Omotoso at an event in Ekiti at the weekend.

In a statement on Monday by Omo’ba Bamgboye Adegoroye, the Forum said Ajayi only expressed a personal view on the mater and that his views neither represented the position of Omotoso nor that of Ekiti APC.

Fayemi, who has consistently opposed zoning arrangement for the 2023 APC presidential ticket, was reported by Ajayi to have been purportedly endorsed for the race by the Ekiti APC.

The APC Ekiti chapter has yet to officially make public its position on the matter.

The statement said: “The attention of the Ekiti State Stakeholders Forum has been drawn to a statement credited to Mr. Paul Omotoso on the idea that APC Ekiti State chapter has backed Dr. John Kayode Fayemi for the 2023 Presidency.

“We want to state unequivocally that Hon. Ade Ajayi who represented Mr. Omotoso barely expressed a personal view at a social event, where the convener was absent or at best, the views of a small clique in the party.

“The leaders of APC in Ekiti State are unaware of the idea. Again, we note that Hon. Ade Ajayi’s boss does not even believe that the position should be zoned to South West as expressed on the national platform recently.”

The Forum noted that all the states in southern Nigeria deserved a shot at the Presidency if it is agreed upon by the national leadership of the party.

“Ekiti State Stakeholders Forum along with other eminent Yoruba leaders will canvass for the opportunity to produce the next President in 2023 from our zone.

“Adoption of an authentic, qualified, well known, humane and experienced Yoruba man is our goal, and we will play our part in accomplishing that task,” the Forum added.