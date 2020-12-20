1



TEXT OF A LECTURE DELIVERED BY SEN. ANYIM PIUS ANYIM AT THE



6TH WORLD IGBO SUMMIT HELD ON THE 18TH DECEMBER 2020 AT



GREGORY UNIVERSITY, UTURU, ABIA STATE.

INTRODUCTION



Let me begin by expressing my profound gratitude to the Leadership of



Gregory University and particularly the World Igbo Summit Group and the



Igbo Renaissance Centre of the University for the honour of this invitation.

I am proud of what this University has come to represent in our collective effort



to build a better society in Igbo land and Nigeria as a whole. I understand



this is the sixth edition of this lecture series.

I also know that very eminent individuals, academics, and leaders have delivered this lecture before me.

I want to thank Gregory University for this thoughtful initiative and urge them



to sustain it.

I looked at the topic provided by the organisers, for this lecture “Building



Cooperation, and viable networks to strengthen the Igbo interest within the



Nigerian Federation” and decided to tinker with it. Let me crave the



permission of the World Igbo Summit Group to adjust the topic to be

“IDENTIFYING THE POLITICAL INTEREST OF THE IGBOS OF THE



SOUTH-EAST GEO-POLITICAL ZONE IN NIGERIA AND STRATEGIES



FOR ITS ACTUALISATION. Permit me not to give reasons for the



adjustment but suffice it to say that the new topic will shape my thoughts to



flow directly to the political mood of the moment. I shall, therefore, try not to



be academic but practical. I shall also try to be short and direct in making my



points and suggestions. Accordingly, I shall attempt my brief discussion of



this topic under the following headings.

– Who are the Igbos?



– How are the Igbos of the South-East geo-political zone located



within the Nigerian politics?

– What is the present-day political interest of the Igbos of the SouthEast geo-political zone?



– The quest for the election of a Nigerian President of South-East



extraction and strategies for its actualisation

WHO ARE THE IGBOS?



Igbo land is located in Southeastern Nigeria with a total land area of about



41,000 km².

It stretches from the low-lying riverbank of the Niger river



comprising of the Aniomas of Delta State through to the Ikweres of River



State, cutting the fringes of Cross River and Akwa-Ibom States to the Igbo



heartland of Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abia and my own very Ebonyi State. On



the Northern flank, the Igbo nation, shares affinity with a number of other



communities e.g. Umezekaoha of Benue State and Eke Avurugo community



in Kogi State.

The Igbos are one of the largest ethnic groups in Africa and



comprised of about thirty-two million people, i.e. about 18% of the Nigerian



population.

In his work titled “the Ibos of Nigeria, Ancient Rites, changes and survival”,



published on the 1st of July, 1990 by Edwin Mellen, Mr Njoku, John E.



Eberegbulam, described the Igbos as immensely proud, dynamic,



progressive and ambitious people.

I can describe the Igbos after President Kenedy’s choice description of



America as “a country noted for progress and a nation reputed for strength”.

The Igbo nation is no doubt a people latently enterprising, naturally brilliant



and so fast in learning, noted for egalitarianism and so treasures their



independence of mind, of body and of business. are of great good



conscience and so love justice and equity.

Survival flows in their blood and so they are ingenious and creative. They make good of every endeavour, be it in politics, business, academics or science. They are naturally good managers of men and resources. They are tenaciously curious, highly mobile and spirited for progress. They make good business leaders and public



administrators. In fact, the spirit of the Igbo man is the spirit of enterprise.

They are widely travelled and can be found in every corner of the globe. They



are friendly and love strangers.

One can see from the above that the interest of every Igbo man at any time



is diverse but paramount among which is the peace and progress of the



community he finds himself. However, the focus of our discussion today is



the political interest of the Igbos of the South-East geopolitical zone

HOW ARE THE IGBOS OF THE SOUTH-EAST GEO-POLITICAL ZONE



LOCATED WITHIN THE NIGERIAN POLITICS?



The Nigerian nation for political administration is structured into states. There



are 36 States in Nigeria, each of which constitutes an independent federating



unit, the totality of which makes up the Nigerian Federation. Each State



comprises of an administrative capital with component local government



administrations and federal constituencies.

By virtue of being a federating unit, each State is empowered under the law to make its legislation, budget and expenditures. Above all, each State draws from the Federation Account following the Federal sharing formula. The central point of emphasis here is that each State is politically autonomous. Accordingly, political rights are exercisable solely based on one’s membership of the State regardless of his or her ethnic nationalities. Consequently, though there are Igbos in Delta,



Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Kogi and Cross River States, their political rights



are exercisable as members of their respective States.

Their rights do not extend to any possibility of their representing the Igbos in any other State.

The next political structure is the geo-political structure. Indeed, the zonal



structure has not found legal backing, but there is no gainsaying that it has



assumed a moral force waiting to be constitutionalised.

The zoning principle



has found expression in the allocation of political and developmental



benefits. The rotation of prime positions among geo-political zones has no



doubt become a common practice such that, its breach generates political



discontentment. The point to note is that a political benefit accruing to any



geo-political zone cannot be satisfied by appointing any person outside of



that geo-political zone irrespective of commonality of language or culture. i.e.



political office zoned to the South East does not extend to Igbos from a zone



outside the South-East geo-political zone.

In all, I assert that ethnic demography is not the same as political geographic



boundaries, and so what belongs to the South-East geo-political zone cannot



be claimed by any Igbo man outside the South-East geo-political zone.

WHAT IS THE PRESENT-DAY POLITICAL INTEREST OF THE IGBOS?



I have heard many ask, “what is the interest of the Igbos of the South-East



geo-political zone?”. Some others will rhetorically ask, “is it secession or the



Presidency?”; more recently, restructuring has featured most prominently in



the basket.

I have noted above that given the intellectual endowment and versatility of



the average Igbo man; his interests are diverse per time. Some have even



posited that the Igbos should limit their interest to commercial and



entrepreneurial concern; (areas of famed comparative advantage). I make



bold to say that no matter the natural endowment of the Igbo man, it does



not remove from the fact that man is a political animal.

It is also important to note that the concept of nationality and citizenship has elevated the desire of any man to belong to a national entity where he enjoys full rights of citizenship. It is essential to understand that the implication of citizenship to



any man is the benefits that flow from it, i.e. right to vote and to be voted for,



equality before the law, protection of fundamental rights etc.

These rights can be summarised as social, political and economic rights. The benefits of these rights to the citizens are the central pillars underpinning modern



society and democracy. The denial of these rights or lack of protection when



demanded is the bane of every political agitation which may find expression



through various responses and approaches.

It is my opinion that the Igbos of the South-East geo-political zone is in



continuous search of a system, or if you like, a polity that guarantees and



secures his social, political and economic interest based on equality of



citizenship, equity and justice. I make bold to say that the Igbos of the SouthEast geo-political zone can find this in Nigeria.

The journey to building an equitable society is usually challenging and rough, but many nations have arrived safely from this journey. It is, therefore, my position that those who posit restructuring have a point but should work harder to secure national



consensus to make it possible.

Also, those who advocate for President of Nigeria of South-East extraction should diligently and boldly pursue it for the time has come, and the time is now.

It is, therefore, my considered view that the present-day political interest of



the Igbos of the South-East geo-political zone is to attain the



Presidency of Nigeria come 2023.

PERSPECTIVES OF THE QUEST FOR PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA OF



SOUTH EAST EXTRACTION AND THE STRATEGIES FOR ITS



ACTUALISATION.

I shall consider the perspectives under three critical questions and provide



answers alongside suggested strategies i.e.



– Is President of South-East extraction a right?



– Is President of South-East extraction an entitlement?



– Should President of Nigeria of South-East extraction be a gift?

IS PRESIDENT OF SOUTH-EAST EXTRACTION A RIGHT?



Under the Constitution of Nigeria, every adult of 40 years of age is qualified



to be elected to the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Accordingly, there is nothing under the law that disqualifies any Igbo man



from aspiring to be President; the challenge is capacity to meet the



mandatory requirement of the highest number of votes and spread.

The other angle to this perspective is whether zoning the Presidency to the



South-East geo-political zone is a right? Legally, the answer is no, but



morally there is a merit in such demand.

This expectation, canvases that the



federal character principle has assumed a legal backing. Just as the rotation



of the Presidency is not captured in the constitution neither is the geo-political



zoning arrangement. Still, the fact of the reality of the application of the zonal



structure in our national equilibrium has assumed universal moral force that



can no longer be ignored nor dispensed with.

For such critical national office as the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to be rotated among the zones can only breed discontent and disharmony.

It can further be argued that zoning and rotation has acquired a moral force



that its continued absence from our constitution is a major lacunae that must



be addressed. Pending the ‘constitutionalisation’ of the above, I urge theIndependent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make it a prerequisite



for political parties to have explicit provisions on rotation of the Presidency in



their constitutions before registration. The PDP was halfway to it by agreeing



to a North-South rotation instead of a zone-to-zone rotation. Given the



above, the following strategies are recommended:



– All Igbo sons and daughters in any political party should strive to ensure



“rotation of Presidency” clause in their party constitutions.

– All Igbos in the National Assembly should seek collaboration with



members from other zones to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate



a provision that compels INEC to ensure rotation clause in political



parties constitutions as a requirement for registration.

IS PRESIDENT OF SOUTH EAST EXTRACTION AN ENTITLEMENT



I must make bold to say that it is not an entitlement. This is so because,



even if it is zoned, it will still be subject to electioneering processes, as it is



still the outcome of the process of election that will make one a President.

The right to vote and whom to vote for is a free choice. Electioneering



involves mobilisation for votes, campaigning for support and each candidate



making an effort to gain the confidence of the electorates nationwide. It must



be clear that zoning cannot take away the right of voters to vote freely for



candidates of their choice. Accordingly, actualising the quest for a Nigerian



President of the South-East extraction cannot be by agitation but by



persuasion; not by coercion, but by coalition-building and cooperation; not



by alienation, but by alliance.

Therefore, I recommend that the various segments of the Igbos of the South-East geo-political zone; the professionals, politicians, activists, business class, youths, students, etc.

Should constructively and creatively engage their counterparts from other



parts of the country. This engagement will engender confidence and create



opportunity for making the necessary compromises to secure their support



and votes.

IS PRESIDENT OF SOUTH EAST EXTRACTION A GIFT?



Let me again make bold to say that it can not be a gift. The concept of equal



citizenship means that the nation, its resources and leadership belong to all



Nigerians. The fair application of this equality of rights concept is what



guarantees the cohesion of every society, particularly a multi-ethnic nation



like Nigeria.

The peace, prosperity and general progress of every country is



dependent on how institutions are strengthened to ensure equality before



the law. In recognition of the above, it is essential to note that no particular



individual or group owns the leadership of the country and so nobody gives



it.

Many are of the view that power is not given but taken and the only way



to win power in a democracy is by persuasion and through the ballot box.



Accordingly, we note that in the exercise of the voters right of choice under

the law, the voter is protected from coercion. And so, to persuade another



to exercise his right in your favour, you must seek his cooperation and



alliance.

I recommend that in our engagement with other zones and peoples, our



tone must reflect negotiation, not antagonism. It must be one of friendship



and not disdain or disrespect. It must show our willingness to enter into an



enduring and lasting relationship for long term interest of all the parties.

CONCLUSION



I make bold to say that producing a President of Nigeria of South-East



extraction demands a lot of work from every segment of the Igbo nation. I



, therefore, use this platform to call on all and sundry to rise to the occasion.

The task is achievable if approached collectively and adequately.



Most importantly, to strengthen the capacity of the Igbos of the South-East



geo-political zone to negotiate and ultimately win the Presidency, there is



an urgent need for civic and voter education to increase voter turnout.

The South-East is currently the zone with the least voter turnout, and this should



change. Institutions like the World Igbo Summit should actively promote



voter education and civic engagement.

Moreso, every Igbo organization and association should arise and promote voter education and civic engagement. I call on each and every one of us to stand to be counted.