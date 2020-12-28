Drums support for Gov Sule, receives PDP decampees

By David Odama – Lafia

Nasarawa House of Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi said on Monday that the State and Toto LGA remained the dependable home of APC as a party to beat in 2023.

Speaking at an extraordinary APC stakeholder meeting in Toto LGA, the speaker said the efforts of Governor Abdullahi Sule as an APC leader has dared the party into the heart of other party and called on the people to give the ruling party and governor all the needed support to succeed.

The Speaker informed the major stakeholders across the Twelve(12) electoral wards in Toto LGA the passion, concerns, and love Governor Abdullahi Sule have for the people of the state needed all irrespective of political to support the Governor in all ramifications.

He commended the Governor’s security effort, political appointments agricultural investment among others in the area which the people have benefited tremendously.

In their speeches, member representing Toto Gadabuke at the state assembly, Usman Labaran Shafa, and the state commissioner for health, pharmacist Ahmed Baba Yahaya gave Governor Abdullahi Sule part on the back for his transformational drive across the state and Toto LG in particular assuring him of the support of their people for the second term in 2023.

They called on the people to continued to sustain the peace in the area by remaining security conscious and fully support the government to succeed and for more democratic dividends.

The gathering also saw the former member representing Toto/Gadabuke at the state assembly, Madaki Ada-Goje, and Former Administrator of Gadabuke Development Area, Benjamin Musa Belodu as well as supporters of PDP dumping the party for APC.

Speaking while denouncing his PDP membership, former Lawmaker, Madaki Ada-Goje thanked the organizers of the meeting which he described as all-important and first of its kind and called for unity among the people and more support for the government of the day.

According to the decampees, “we are compelled to renounce our membership of the opposition PDP because of the purposeful leadership the ruling APC government is providing at all levels in the state”.

The meeting had in attendance FCT APC Chairman, Alh Abdul-Malik. Toto LGA Chairman, Prince Nuhu Dauda, Barrister Labaran Magaji, and Yusuf Omaki among others discussed primarily unity of the people, support for Governor Abdullahi Sule, and development of the area among other issues.

Vanguard News Nigeria