Chairman, Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, Thursday, called on all aggrieved members of the party to let go of their grievances as the party explores way to unite sundry interests ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Senator Jibrin who made the plea in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, urged aggrieved members to stay put in the PDP, stressing that with unity and togetherness, the party will return to power and give Nigerians a reason to smile again.

Senator Jibrin noted that leaders of the PDP, are going the whole distance to position the party in preparation for the next election cycle.

The statement read: “In my capacity as chairman of PDP BoT, the conscience of the party, I am watching very keenly the recent developments in our great party with a special call on all aggrieved members to remain in the party with a view to looking for the way forward.

“As the father of all, I have decided not to pay deaf ears to group or individual grievances to enable me play a neutral and fatherly role in order to harmonise the views expressed with a view to taking necessary action.

“I wish to call on the aggrieved members to sheathe their sword while we explore all peaceful means to find an amicable solution.

“I want to state that it is very normal for any member or groups to air their views, but we must use the various reconciliation strategies in order to make the party the strongest.

“I want to further state that PDP has come to stay with no shaking and determination to bring our detractors and enemies to shame.”

He appealed to all organs of the PDP including the national caucus, BoT, National Executive Committee, NEC and the national convention to live up to their expectations and be guided by justice and fairness without any sinister motives or personally-driven goals.

He further tasked governors elected on the platform of the PDP to continue to use their positions to keep the party vibrant and buoyant even as he called for solidarity for the Senator Bala Mohammed-led committee on review of the party’s 2019 performance as well the Bukola Saraki-led national reconciliation committee, inaugurated recently to reconcile sundry interests in the party.

