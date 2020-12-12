Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

By Arogbonlo Israel

Governor Yahaya Bello, a focused leader, has the best security architecture in Nigeria, qualified for National assignment, says Osun state CNPP Chairman.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) Osun State chapter has commended His Excellency Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his landmark achievements and his untiring efforts in developing the Confluence State especially his approach to security issues which our biggest national challenge.

The Chairman of the umbrella body of all political parties in Osun state who is also the elected Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Chairman in Osun State told journalists in Lokoja during his visit.

He stated that his visit has afforded him the opportunity to see tremendous improvements in the state, most especially in the area of security, health and agriculture.

His words, “With over 200 patrol utility vehicles equipped with sophisticated gadgets and over 500 motorcycles for the use of OPERATION TOTAL FREEDOM to stamp out criminality, the issue of kidnapping, armed banditry and cultism has reduced tremendously, and now Kogi people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“His Kogi state Health Care plus, The Confluence Advanced Medical Diagnostic Centre ( CAMDIC) and massive renovation of health facilities lay credence to the claim that he has actually brought turnaround to this sector.

“The agricultural sector has also witness appreciable development as I can see improved farming activities going on in the state and the Governor distributing one hundred tractors for the rural agricultural programme. With my short stay in Kogi state, I can sincerely say that he has performed. He is therefore qualified for another national assignment after his current term in office as the Kogi Governor. As a young and dynamic Governor, Nigeria will need his services after his assignment in Kogi state.”

