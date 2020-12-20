Anyim Pius Anyim

“Those who advocate for president of Nigeria of south-east extraction should diligently and boldly pursue it for the time has come, and the time is now”.

The above statement was made by a former Secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim.

Anyim disclosed this at the 6th World Igbo Summit at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia state on Friday.

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo and many other Igbo groups have continued to canvass for Igbo Presidency come 2023.

Citing Pius, TheCable said: “It is my opinion that the Igbo of the south-east geo-political zone is in continuous search of a system, or if you like, a polity that guarantees and secures his social, political and economic interest based on equality of citizenship, equity and justice. I make bold to say that the Igbo of the south-east geo-political zone can find this in Nigeria,” he said.

“The journey to building an equitable society is usually challenging and rough, but many nations have arrived safely from this journey. It is, therefore, my position that those who posit restructuring have a point but should work harder to secure national consensus to make it possible.

“Also those who advocate for president of Nigeria of south-east extraction should diligently and boldly pursue it for the time has come, and the time is now. It is, therefore, my considered view that the present-day political interest of the Igbo of the south-east geo-political zone is to attain the presidency of Nigeria come 2023.”

