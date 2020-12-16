Loyalists of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, inaugurated a presidential campaign movement tagged, ‘The South-West Agenda for him in readiness for the 2023 presidency.

While Tinubu is yet to make open clarification about his presidential ambition, there have been pointers that the former Lagos State governor has his eye on the presidency in 2023.

Present at the Mauve 21 Event Centre venue of the inauguration of SWAGA 2023 campaign were political allies, supporters, loyalists and disciples of the National Leader of the APC, Punch is reporting.

Among the loyalists were former minister of state for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro; Chairman, Planning Committee of SWAGA 2023, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, representing Oyo South Senatorial District; former House of Representatives member, Otunba Abayomi Ogunnusi.

“For the discerning mind, 2023 election is already on the front burner of national discourse. The discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023. That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussions and activities.

“We are asking him to come out and we are asking the entire people of the South-West to rally round him to make him the next president of Nigeria. Every geo-political zone in the South has the right to produce a candidate, but the one that work harder would emerge. Don’t forget, all the citizens of Nigeria will vote to choose the next president.

Adeyemi Ikuforiji said, “In Asiwaju, you have a very great democrat. How much of a visionary leader he is; those who knew Lagos before 1999 would recall for instance that at Oshodi, where there are three lanes, refuse covered two lanes. Today, Lagos is a source of pride to all Nigeria.

“There is no country in the entire Nigeria that can compete with Lagos. If you take Lagos out of Nigeria, Lagos becomes the fifth largest economy in Africa. He brought in politicians as well as technocrats…. This is not about Bola Tinubu, it is about how Nigeria could be well.”

While delegates from Lagos described Tinubu as the architect of the pivot of development upon which Lagos stood, those from Osun described him as the man who rescued the people of the state from the trenches which a former governor imprisoned them for three and half years.

Those from Ogun State said Tinubu’s administration gave the Gateway State a model of governance and development