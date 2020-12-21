A 21-year-old student nurse, Mapalo Masiku, who was killed by her boyfriend Kaluwayo Mwika, was laid to rest on Wednesday, December 16, in Luanshya, Copperbelt Province, Zambia.

Mwika, 29, committed suicide by hanging immediately after killing his girlfriend, it is believed that Mapalo wanted to end the relationship because she had found new love.

However, this didn’t go well with Mwika so he lured her somewhere where he strangled her to death.

Central province commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, who confirmed the incident, said Masiku was a second-year student at Chitambo college of nursing.

According to a local media outlet, Zambian Watchdog, the incident happened on Sunday, December 13, within a nearby bush at the Chitambo college of nursing.

Reports has it that Mwika allegedly hanged himself at Chito Area, about 18km from the crime scene.

Police spokesperson, Esther Katongo said initial investigations indicated that the victim had a misunderstanding with her boyfriend who had just completed school at the same College.

Mrs Katongo said the suspect is believed to have called a friend to the victim to give direction to where the body was.

“The body was found with injuries and was taken to Chitambo district hospital mortuary, she said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner said police are looking into a recorded call that Mwika had with one of his friends where he confessed to have killed his girlfriend.

In the recording, Mwika said he killed Mapalo because she dumped him for another man despite him putting a ring on her finger.

“I told her that let’s go somewhere and talk, we then went somewhere near the bush and talked about our relationship.

”She couldn’t cooperate, she told me that she has found a new guy called Patrick, she then told me that she no longer loves me but she is ready to give me a child, she said she could give me anything after which we then enjoyed ourselves.

”That’s how I strangled her neck until she died, I then hit her with a piece of tree on the head. I don’t believe that she is still alive and if she is, then she must thank her God.

”I hope they will find her body, this is my last call and I hope that you will find my body, my phone is on and the people who will pick my corpse will communicate, I’m using a small phone with no password, I’m gone.

