By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Two thousand nine hundred communities in Benue and Cross River states have become open defecation free through the provision of access to basic sanitation facilities in 10 local governments, an international non-governmental organisation, United Purpose, has said.

Using the Rural Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion in Nigeria (RUSHPIN) Programme, United Purpose scaled up sanitation and hygiene in the two states.

RUSHPIN Programme Manager Mr Nanpet Chuktu said the organisation adopted the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach to reach 2,927 communities in the two states in seven years.

He said the interventions were successful in transforming the health of 2,772 communities across six local governments in Benue and Cross River, using the CLTS approach.

Chuktu said: “So far we have over 2, 900 communities that have been declared open defecation free in 10 local government areas in Cross River and Benue states.”

The RUSHPIN Programme is a $6.6 million grant initiated by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, with funding from the Global Sanitation Fund (GSF)/Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC).

He noted that the programme empowered communities to end open defecation through a collective change process to improve their sanitation and hygiene behaviour, while ensuring that every community member uses a toilet and practises good hygiene.

“All households and key public spaces in these communities have constructed for themselves toilets and sanitation facilities and practise hand-washing at the critical times required.

“This uptake of improved sanitation and hygiene practices has impacted greatly on the lives of 1,377,684 people who now live in clean and healthy environments.”