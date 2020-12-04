By Damian Duruiheoma, Owerri

Three thousand policemen have been deployed for tomorrow’s by-election in Imo North.

Commissioner of Police Isaac Akinmoyede, who addressed reporters on Thursday during the distribution of sensitive materials to councils, said the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, were working to ensure a hitch-free election.

According to him, the command would deploy about 3,000 men for the election and receive additional 700 officers from the force headquarters in Abuja.

He warned trouble makers to stay away, warning that security agents would deal with whoever tries to undermine the election.

The Coalition Of Okigwe Youths have vowed to resist attempts to rig the election. They warned agents of destabilisation to desist from any inglorious and fraudulent practices.

Chairman Chiedozie Ibekwe said: “The youths will not tolerate connivance with the police or any security agent to rig the election. Any person or group of persons, no matter how highly placed, who attempts to rig the election will have the youths of Okigwe zone to contend with.

“We also call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), police and other security agencies to avoid being used by politicians to rig the election.”