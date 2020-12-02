By Onimisi Alao, Yola

The police in Adamawa State have arrested 36 suspects. Of the number, 32 are charged with kidnapping and four with robbery.

The police also seized eight vehicles from one of the 32.

Commissioner of Police Olugbenga Adeyanju, who paraded the suspects and items recovered yesterday, said Hamadu Umoru (37) conspired with some others at large to kidnap people in Adamawa and parts of Taraba. He then used the ransom obtained from them to buy the cars.

Three of the four suspects charged with criminal conspiracy and robbery are Yusuf Musa (35), Sale Kade (30) and Modi Luka (33).

Items recovered from the suspects include nine AK-47 rifles and 664 rounds of live ammunition, 16 arrows, six knives, 10 phones, and two laptops.

Adeyanju added that the arrests and recovery of vehicles and weapons were made within last month by the anti-kidnapping unit, in collaboration with professional hunters and other community stakeholders.

“Professional hunters are very helpful generally, with the exception of a few who are giving the hunters a bad name,” the police boss added.