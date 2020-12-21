38 inmates remanded in the custody of the Enugu State Police Command for various offences have reportedly escaped from custody on Monday.

Police sources said the inmates numbering between 38 and 40 escaped from the police cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department, inside the State Police Headquarters on Sunday night, Punch is reporting.

The inmates were remanded by Magistrate Courts at the police cells during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

It was learnt that the offenders were kept in the police custody because of the congestion of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu.

There has been a spate of jail breaks across the country in recent times.

The #EndSARS protests which rocked the country for two weeks in October turned violent with episodes of jailbreaks.

Taking advantage of the protests, armed men broke into three Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) facilities in Edo and Ondo states while a similar attempt foiled in Lagos State

Hoodlums in the guise of #EndSARS protesters stormed the facility in Oko, also known as the Oko prison to free inmates.

The prison authorities first had an inkling of what was to come as early as 9 a.m. on the fateful day and called for reinforcement, but none came despite two other repeated attempts.

The 9 a.m. attempt to break into the jail was repelled, according to West Amayo, deputy comptroller of correction in charge of Oko prison. Amayo, said the armed thugs returned at about 11.30 a.m. but were again repelled before they came in full force at about 1.30 p.m. where they succeeded in overpowering the armed prison officers, who ran out of ammunition.

Also, the Benin prison located along the Benin-Sapele Road got attacked by hoodlums. The manager of the facility, Andrew Egbobawaye, said a total of 1,993 inmates escaped from the two facilities after the jailbreaks.

Similarly, some thugs broke into the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Okitipupa local government of Ondo State and released no fewer than 58 inmates while they burnt some vehicles.