No relationship is perfect as it needs constant work to make it work. Putting certain things in place can help you build the chemistry and love you have with your significant.

It does not matter how long you have been in your relationship, these tips will come in handy in building a strong and lasting relationship.

Couple in a relationship photo adobe.com

Respect Personal Interests, Opinions and Preferences



As much as you and your partner may be in a relationship, you also need to understand that they still have an identity outside of you. These identities include personal interests, opinions and preferences. Understand which interests conflict and which complement one another. Be open to sharing your thoughts on issues and even if they conflict with that of your partner, disagree respectfully. Preferences and opinions change with time and new information. The more you know about each other’s preferences, the better you know about them and grow together.

Take Vacations Together



Life frustrates us all at one point or the other, the stress gets to us and we need to unwind from it all. Make plans with your significant other and take a soothing vacation together. Planning ahead of time for a vacation or that getaway not only strengthens your bond but spending a romantic time doing fun stuff together also refreshes both your love and you as a person.

Have An Interesting Sex Life



A lack of exciting sex life can affect your relationship with your partner so make sure to always be willing to rejuvenate things. Be open to learning about your partner’s preferences, likes and dislikes and fantasies. Discover each other’s bodies as this will both be exciting and revealing at the same time, and you’ll find yourselves discovering new things about each other. Think of or suggest new ways of handling sexual problems together and you will be one step towards overcoming these issues.

Pay Compliments



Tell your partner the things you like about them. Make a habit of appreciating their personality or little things they did the day before, even the ones they didn’t realise that they were doing. Appreciating people encourages them to do more.