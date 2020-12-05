BBN Omashola

2020 is slowly cruising to an end and we are taking a walk down fashion lane to some of the fashion trends that caught our fancy this year.

Chain Necklaces

We saw layered Cuban chain necklaces on more celebrities than we care to recount this year. Just because celebrity events were pretty much canceled didn’t stop fans from also keying into the trend and this trend morphed to include chunkier designs and a heavier, more layered look.

Beanies

Rema, Ice Prince, Timini are just some of the many celebrities that made us fall in love with this must have headgear of 2020.

Face Masks

There is no way to talk about 2020 and fashion in the age of COVID-19 without talking about face masks. Although meant to keep us safe, fashion lovers found a way to bring innovative face mask designs into play. Many embraced the idea of matching our masks to our outfits.

Yemi Alade BBN Omashola Rita Dominic on face mask Mercy Eke Toke Makinwa Ice Prince Lilian Afegbai Timini Denola Grey Anegl Obasi Photo – @falade_lukmon

Bike Shorts

Remember when many people thought Kim Kardashian looked ridiculous when she stepped out in bike shorts in 2016?

Well, that look of spandex shorts paired with a tight tank top and strappy heels is still very much with us and it looks like they may even still be around for as long as 2021.

Tie & Dye

Tie and dye have been around for so long that we have gotten comfortable with it. They are easy, cheerful and colourful, making it a good way to shake up our wardrobes and to distract us from the difficulties we were facing in 2020.