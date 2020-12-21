Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, on Monday, invaded and attacked Falgore community in Roggo Local government area of Kano State.

The gunmen who were reported to be about 50 in number killed a member of the vigilante group and abducted the wife and a child of a prominent businessman, Yusuf Kwankiro.

The attack was confirmed on Monday morning by the Commander of the Vigilante Group at the local government level, Ahmed Adamu.

Mr Adamu revealed that the said gunmen invaded the village which shares borders with Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State at about 1 am, shooting sporadically.

The vigilante head explained that during the attack, the security operatives comprising members of the vigilante group confronted the attackers and in the process, the driver of the vehicle who was a member of the vigilante was shot dead and their vehicle was set ablaze by the gunmen.

He also said the body of the late vigilante member was buried on Monday morning according to Islamic rites.

As at press time, the Kano State Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, is yet to release a statement concerning the development.

The invasion of the gunmen into the Kano Community came just about 2 hours after another set of bandits attacked a settlement in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina state, which this newspaper had reported.

