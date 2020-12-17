By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

4,734 People With Disabilities (PWD) will benefit from the Kano State Government Vunerable Health Care Scheme.

This was announced by the Executive Secretary, Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Agency (KSCHMA), Dr Halima Muhammad Minjinyawa at the engagement meeting with PWDs on Basic Healthcare Provision Funds in the state.

Mijinyawa said, “Kano State Government established the KSCHMA in 2016 to achieve universal coverage through a sustainable process and leave no one behind policy made the State and for Government to also consider this very important group in the society”.

She explained that the PWDs are going to benefit from the scheme in accordance with their clusters, so as to spread it wide among the beneficiaries.

“Each cluster will be given 526 forms which will be shared among the poor and most vulnerable excluding civil servants” she said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Disability Matters, Tasiu Garko described the policy as timely while he expressed appreciation to the state government.

“On behalf of the PWDs, I wish to express appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the timely intervention for People with Disabilities.

“The state government has shown that it always has PWDs in it’s heart and is working towards making their lives better” he stated

He further indicated that his office will work with all relevant stakeholders to make sure the right thing is done.

Also, the Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) commended Kano state government for the Initiative while he called on PWDs to ensure they register and make best use of the opportunity.

The Northwest Zonal Coordinator National Association of Persons with Physical Disabilities, Bilkisu Ado Zango also appreciated the State Government for the laudable effort towards uplifting the lives of PWDs across the state as well as ensuring that they are not left behind in societal development.

Vanguard News Nigeria