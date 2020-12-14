Osama Aminu Maale, a student of Government Science School, Kankara, in Katsina State, has revealed that the armed bandits who invaded their school abducted 520 of them.

The 18-year-old Maale narrated to AFP how he was able to escape, adding that the bandits moved 520 from their hostels and took them into the bush with buses.

He added that when they got to the bush, the bandits stopped and asked those in senior classes to take a headcount and they counted 520 students.

Speaking with AFP on the phone, he said:

“There were a total of 520 of us that were taken by the gunmen from the school.

“After they took us away, we stopped inside the bus where they made the older students take a headcount. We counted 520.”

Maale said he was able to escape after the bandit split the abducted students into groups, enabling him and three others take to their heels.

“One of the gunmen hit me repeatedly when I failed to keep up with the rest of the group due to my failing health before he let me trail behind, giving me the chance to escape,” Maale added.

The attack occurred despite President Muhammadu Buhari being in Daura, Katsina State, a location which is about two hours drive to Kankara Local Government.

The President, however, sent a Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, from Abuja to Katsina to sympathize with the state government and residents over the attack.

Like this: Like Loading...