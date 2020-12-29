By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

To ckeck brain drain, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has embarked on a 4,000-housing scheme for its members.

Its National President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaibesuyi, who make this known at the project’s groundbreaking in Isiagu layout, Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He said the scheme was in partnership with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and Daniel-Bob Nigeria Limited, an estate development company.

He regretted that lack of accommodation had remained a major challenge of members, stressing that improvement of workers working conditions was not just about salary increment but ensuring their basic needs were met.

He said: “There is high rate of brain drain among Nigerian doctors and we worried about that, so this scheme which has to do with accessing the National Housing Fund through FMBN is aimed addressing the housing challenge of health sector workers.

“The dream of this leadership is to improve the welfare of members and check brain drain. For the first phase we are targeting those who have indicated interest in the six zones of Nigeria.

“We have a competent developer, Daniel-Bob Limited, who will help us to achieve this because he has done similar project which are veritable.”

Chairman of NARD’s Housing Committee, Dr Collins Iyelobu said the body planned replicating the success at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi where a similar scheme was used to secure houses for 65 staff members.

He said about 525 members would benefit from the estate in state, adding that the second phase would start in the second quarter of next year.

Assuring that all the 16, 000 doctors in the association would be taken care of as they key-into the scheme, Iyelobu expressed confidence that the project would be delivered as scheduled.

“We have about 1,800 doctors in the south east and that constitute a large chunk of our membership, so that is why we decided to kick it off here,” he said.

Managing Director, Daniel-Bob Limited, Chief Daniel Orji described the event as a milestone in the partnership and the beginning of better things to come the way of doctors across the country.

He assured that the estate would be equipped with basic facilities upon completion, including good access and internal roads, water supply, police post, creche and schools as well as medical post.