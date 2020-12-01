World AIDS Day is dedicated to spreading awareness about the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), which is spread by a virus called human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). In Nigeria, no fewer than 560,000 persons living with the virus are not on treatment. Latest figures from NACA showed that, of the estimated 1.8 million Nigerians living with HIV, only 1.24 million are currently on treatment. The report noted that Nigeria needs to invest $2.4 billion to identify and treat additional 540,000 Persons Living With HIV/AIDS

