The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, on Friday marked the Fifth Year Anniversary of his coronation with a pledge to rededicate his throne to the service of God and humanity.

The Ooni made the pledge during a Thanksgiving Service at the Central Mosque, Enuwa, Ile-Ife, on Friday.

He acknowledged that Almighty Allah had helped him on the throne especially for the huge success achieved in the five years as the ooni.

Mr Ogunwusi thanked the indigenes of Ife at home and diaspora for the support given so far to move the ancient city progressively.

He promised to use resources within his capacity to bring progress to the lives of youth, aged, physically challenged persons, Yoruba people and entire Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ife land, Abdus-Semii Abdul-Hamid, congratulated the Ooni on his 5th year coronation anniversary and for the new born baby given to him as the heir of Oduduwa.

Mr Abdul-Hamid said the Ooni had contributed immensely to the socio-economy of Ile-Ife kingdom, the state and country at large.

He appealed to everyone to continue to give support to the traditional ruler to contribute to the development of the ancient city.

The Chief Imam encouraged the Ooni to continue his good works and prayed to Allah to grant him more grace, success, fulfillment, wisdom and long life on the throne.

(NAN)