6 Quick Facts About Adewale Adeyemo, Biden’s Deputy Treasury Secretary
On Monday, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted that Wale Adeyemo has become the first-ever Nigerian American Deputy Secretary of the US Treasury.
The Adeyemo appointment came as part of Biden’s unveiling on Monday of his economic team, where he highlighted the historic nature of some of his nominations.
Below are some quick facts about Wale Adeyemo:
- He was born in Nigeria and raised in Southern California
- Adeyemo received his undergraduate degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a Juris Doctor from Yale Law School.
- He joined the Obama Foundation in August 2019 as its first president.
- He joined to the foundation after serving in a variety of positions in the Obama administration.
- During the tenure of President Barack Obama, Adeyemo was the deputy director of the National Economic Council; The assistant secretary for international markets and development at the Treasury Department; deputy chief of staff of the Treasury Department in 2012; Chief of staff of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for 16 months, starting in 2010.
- Currently, he is the first African American Deputy Secretary of the Treasury.
