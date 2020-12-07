A family eating healthy | Photo Alamy

If you are to ask many people to make one wish, quite a number would certainly wish for long life. However, we already know that if wishes were horses, beggars would ride.

You don’t have to rely on wishes to live long when there are conscious diet decisions you can make to live longer.

These 10 diet changes can help you add years to your life.

Drink some wine

The occasional drink of red wine is good for your health according to the American Heart Association (AHA). AHA believes the antioxidants and other components found in red helps to reduce heart disease risk. For women, moderate consumption means no more than one glass each day. For men, no more than two.

Go meatless on some occasions

A study from Loma Linda University found that people who eat very little meat live longer. Not only do vegetarians eat less saturated fat, they eat more whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, which are chock-full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Eat some watermelon

Known for being a good fruit to fight cancer and heart disease thanks to its high lycopene content, watermelon is a good fruit to include in your diet.

Eat more (good) fats

That may not sound like the most health-conscious advice, but replacing saturated and trans fats with the good-for-you variety of fat (namely monounsaturated) can help lower bad cholesterol, raise good cholesterol, and cut your risk of atherosclerosis.

Eat fruits and vegetables

Eating fruits and vegetables regularly or multiple times each day has several health benefits. Eating fruits can protect the body’s cells from harmful free radicals

Increase fibre intake

Research from 2008 found that the more fibre you eat, the lower your risk of coronary heart disease.

Go with fish

Heart-healthy omega-3s have been shown to lower bad cholesterol, help the body combat inflammation, and reduce the risk of cancer and heart attack.

The medical information provided in this article is provided as an information resource only. This information does not create any patient-physician relationship and should not be used as a substitute for professional diagnosis and treatment.