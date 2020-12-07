Fruit-infused water | iStock

Keeping hydrated is not only good for quenching test but it also helps to keep energised and active through the day.

Asides the option of water, there are other drinks and beverages that you can take to stay hydrated. The good part is that these drinks are delicious and healthy beverages that serve as excellent alternatives to a plain glass of water.

From supplying your body with a whole lot of electrolytes, sodium, vitamin, probiotics and minerals along with a burst of flavours, below are drinks to take to stay hydrated.

Fruit Infused Water



Fruit juices may not be the best hydrating drinks but a glass of fruit-infused water is. Adding fruits in water helps in diluting the sugar content and increasing its hydrating powers.

Lemon Water



It is advised that adding lemon juice and a pinch of salt to your water not only helps to keep you hydrated but also the best way to get your daily dose of Vitamin C.

Coconut Water



You may already know this. Coconut water is, undoubtedly, the best hydrating drink. It is low in calories and rich in potassium and is known to have better hydrating qualities than plain water. It is also energizing in nature which makes it a healthier substitute for packaged sports or energy drinks.

Herbal Teas



Herbal teas are natural and caffeine-free and helps to calm your nerves and relax your mind while also keeping you hydrated. Herbal teas such as hibiscus tea, rose tea or chamomile tea are great hydrating drinks.

Milk



Milk contains a natural blend of good quality carbs, proteins and sodium that helps your body retain fluids. You can make things even more interesting by experimenting with various milkshakes and smoothies.

Cucumber Juice

Cucumbers contain 90% water and are one of the most hydrating vegetables. It is also said that vegetable juices are better for hydration than fruit juices because the natural sugars present in fruits may inhibit hydration.

Aloe Water or Aloe Vera Juice



Thanks to its antioxidants content and regenerative properties, aloe vera helps to detoxify your gut and has the added advantage of giving you radiant and glowing skin. You can either drink the freshly squeezed juice or add some chunks of freshly scooped aloe vera in your water.

