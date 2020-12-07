7 Personalisation Ideas To Put On Your Moët Champagne Bottle

Champagne is synonymous with luxurious celebrations, making it the ultimate gift for all worthy occasions. And now you can make that gift even more memorable with a personalised inscription. Below are some ideas that might work for you:

Inscribe with a moniker “Sweetheart”, or her given name ‘Jane’, or give a special bottle to ‘my father’. A name and a heart inscribed on the bottle says it all.

A loved one’s birthday is an extremely special day, so why not give them a customized champagne bottle that constantly reminds them of you.

Happy New Year! Many of us grew up with cross over rituals, one that stuck to our adulthood is the custom of toasting to a new year.

Romantic and elaborate proposals are here to stay, and what’s more romantic than a personalised bottle of the world’s most glamorous champagne inscribed with “Will you marry me?”.

Special dates like Graduations, Anniversaries, New Homes, New Jobs, births, etc are the various milestones of life that need to be celebrated too. So, say congratulations with Moët & Chandon.

Vying for the title “hostess with the mostest”? Then add a little spice to your dinner party by sending your guests home with personalised champagne bottle.

Seal it with a date. Inscribe your bottle with a special date – the day your child lost his first tooth, the day that your child received her first communion, or even the day your team won their most exciting trophy.

The possibilities are endless as to what can be put on your customized champagne bottle! Luckily for you, Moet & Chandon is still offering free customization with a purchase of any Moet & Chandon champagne from Shoprite at Ikeja City Mall till January 15th, 2021. Make sure to head on over there!