Nwanosike Onu, Awka

70-year-old Journalist, Mr Mike Ndu, from Ogbunike, Oyi local government area of Anambra State has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

He was kidnapped alongside other passengers at Okene, Kogi state, on his way to Abuja to see his family

The family has raised alarm following a strange call they received, where a ransom of 50 million naira was demanded

Ndu, who had worked with the Pointer Newspaper in Delta State, Enterprise Magazine based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, The Nation Newspaper and Madonna FM Radio, Okija, was abducted on Monday according to the family

His nephew, Mr John Ndu, also, a Journalist with the Anambra State government, said the development had devastated not only the family but the entire community

He said the septuagenarian boarded Wazobia commercial bus at Onitsha, to visit his sick wife at Abuja, but some alleged bandits diverted their bus into a bush.

He said the commercial bus took off from Onitsha to Abuja around 7:20 am on Monday, 21th December 2020.

“Throughout his journey, his family members were in contact with him, until around 3 pm, when his phone was no longer reachable.

“Nobody heard from him again till, Tuesday, 22nd December 2020, when a strange number called his elder brother, Sir Joseph. C Ndu, demanding for a ransom of N50 million or his brother, Mike would go down.

“His children resident in Abuja had visited the Company, Wazobia park in Gwagwalada Abuja, where the Manager, one Mr Ifeanyi Smart said the company would assist with every useful information,” John Ndu said

The family, therefore, appealed to security agencies to help in rescuing the 70-year-old Journalist, adding that the victim was having some health issues, which could be aggravated as a result

“We call on Nigeria security agencies to deploy their intelligence network, to assist the family in rescuing our father and uncle,” they appealed.