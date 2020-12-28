A 75-year-old man from Northern Israel died of a heart attack about two hours after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, December 28, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

The man had pre-existing conditions and had suffered from heart attacks in the past, the ministry said.

Chezy Levy, the health ministry director-general has launched an investigation into the incident.

The man received the vaccine at 8:30 in the morning, at a Clalit clinic, and waited at the facility for a short period of time before he was released to his home feeling well.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the man lost consciousness and was later confirmed dead from heart failure.

Levy noted that the initial findings do not show a link between the man’s death and his vaccination.

The health ministry said: “a 75-year-old man from the north of the country suffering from active heart disease and malignant disease, who has undergone a number of heart attacks, was vaccinated this morning against the coronavirus and died at home shortly after the procedure.

“The director-general of the ministry of health, Prof. Hezi Levy, has appointed a case investigation committee headed by the head of the safety and quality division in the ministry of health.

We share in the family’s grief, the ministry said, adding that Initial examination does not show a link between the unfortunate incident and the vaccination.

“The vaccination campaign continues, it stated.

Israel has vaccinated approximately 380,000 people so far with the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

