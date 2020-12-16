By Adesina Wahab

Seventy-six students bagged first class degrees in different fields as the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos on Wednesday held its 24th convocation ceremony for the 2018/19 academic session.

A total of 6,197 students bagged first degrees in various fields, while 1,089 got masters degrees and 47 got doctorate degrees.

Of the lot that bagged first degrees, Oladimeji Idris Shotunde, who got a degree in Business Adminstration emerged the best graduating student, while Olusola Aanu Olabanjo, who got a masters degree in Computer Science emerged the best in that level.

Shotunde and Olabanjo broke the university’s records as they got CGPA of 4.95 and CGPA 5.0 respectively.



A total of 253 also bagged diplomas in various fields, postgraduate diplomas 916, and academic masters 825.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, said it was gratifying that he was leaving LASU better than he met it.

“Aside the challenges that came with COVlD-19, our institution has not witnessed downtime in academic activities as a result of any local crisis since January, 2016. The result is that we have had unbroken annual convocation ceremonies from then till date.

“This is particularly thrilling for me because convocation ceremonies cap all activities for the year and it provides an avenue for us as an institution to enumerate and showcase our achievements in the year as well as unleash fresh minds to the world, for them to chart a course and start their own life of contributing their quota to national development.

“This year’s Convocation ceremony is quite remarkable because our best graduating students at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels set a new university record. Oladimeji ldris SHOTUNDE of the Department of Business Administration graduated as the best graduating student with a CGPA of 4.95 while Olusola Aanu OLABANJO with a CGPA of 5.0 graduated as the best MSc. student.

l commend your efforts in acheiving this great feat. You have demonstrated to the world that truly our students are of world class standard and can stand toe to toe with their colleagues from anywhere in the world. You are indeed our pride,” he said.

The wife Ogun State Governor, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, who came to honour Shotunde, an indigene of Ogun State, described education as the main legacy that one can leave for one’s children and the coming generations.

She frowned at the incessant disruptions to academic activities as a result of faceoff between lecturers and the government.

She called for concerted efforts to repositioning education in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria