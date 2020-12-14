By David Odama – Lafia

Contrary to speculations that the Chairman, selection committee for Special Public Works programme in Nasarawa State has been replaced, the incumbent Chairman of the federal government special works programme, Dr Kassim Muhammad has distanced himself from the purported sell of forms to high profile politicians in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia Monday, Dr Kassim said the purported replacement and sell of forms to Nigeria youths by some politicians is designed to underscore cheap publicity.

He urged members of the public to disregard sale of fresh recruitment forms adding that the programme under him as the chairman in the state has since been completed and recruitment done in about three months ago.

According to him “we have completed recruitment process in September across the 13 LGAs, we have opened accounts for successful beneficiaries in the six approved banks, Zenith, Access, Fidelity, FCMB, UBA and Heritage banks preparatory to the commencement in January 5th nex year.

Anybody or group of persons parading sale of forms for fresh recruitment should not be taken serious as it did not emanate from me” Kassim declared.

He said that the internal wrangling responsible for the delayed in the commencement of the programme nationwide has been resolved and the programne is set to take off January 5th, next year.



The former member of Nasarawa State house of assembly disclosed that during the recruitment exercise in August, some people were arrested by the police in Akwanga LGA for selling fake forms and have since been prosecuted.

According to Dr Kassim, “the only authentic recruitment process was the one done in August and no such process is going anywhere in the state.

The recruitment process we did in Nasarawa State followed due process as directed by the supervising minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo”, Kassim added.

