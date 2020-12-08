By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

No fewer than eight persons have been feared dead in a stampede that occured Tuesday morning in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred, 7:30am, around Rumudara Town, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

A source privy to the development said the incident happened at an office allegedly owned by Pinkcoin, an online blockchain digital assets designed for giving charity.

The source who gave her name as Blessing, claimed that Pinkcoin had invited everyone who registered with them in Obio/Akpor LGA to come and redeem their Christmas palliatives, Tuesday.

She noted that the incident happened when the huge crowd that turned up could not be controlled while struggling to get access into the premises of the firm.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, who could not confirm the incident at the time of filing this report said he was working on report of the development.

