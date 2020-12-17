By Osagie Otabor, Akure

About 80 persons have been killed by Lassa fever in Ondo state within the last year.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, during a road walk sensitization on the eradication of Lassa fever in the state.

Dr. Adeyeye said Lassa Fever killed more people in the state than the dreaded COVID-19 in 2020.

He stated that the only way that Lassa fever could be eradicated is when rodents are wiped off from communities.

The Health Commissioner said the free distribution of 10,000 rodenticides to residents was to exterminate rodents.

He said, “According to records, 18% fatalities were recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa fever in the state when compared to the less than 1% of COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

“Of all the confirmed cases of the Lassa Fever in Nigeria, 75% are from three states with Ondo State topping the chart with 36%.

“We are in an unfortunate situation of COVID-19 all over the world. It has killed 41 people in Ondo State from January till now.

” But Lassa has killed more than 80 people. 18% of Lassa fever victims have died compared to 1% of COVID-19.

“It has been with us for a long. It is when the dry season starts that we usually experience the issue of Lassa fever. Ondo State is one of the states in Nigeria that the disease is rampant. This is a serious situation that must not be taken lightly. We are determined about this disease, so want to eradicate it.

“Unlike COVID-19, Lassa can be prevented if we eradicate rodents from our homes and surroundings.

“The rodenticide is distributed free of charge which must not be sold. It only meant to be applied in homes to eradicate rats. If we don’t kill rats, they will kill us.

“Owo and Ose is the epicenter of the disease in the state, hence the commencement of the campaign against the disease in the state.

“The two Local Governments have the highest cases of Lassa fever in the state. It is a very serious health challenge.

The State Epidemiologist, Dr Stephen Fagbemi who was represented by Dr Zaccaria Gbelela, said the age group affected most by the disease was those between 21-30 years.