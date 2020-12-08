A file photo of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the decisions taken during the 8th Assembly were out of national interest.

Saraki, who was the Chairman of the Eighth National Assembly, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He explained that the actions the parliament took regarding recommendations from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were due to what he described as due diligence.

“While I was President of the 8th @NGRSenate: the decisions that we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions that we embarked on were in the interest of the nation,” he said.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence. When we invited the IG & the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time. It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria!”

Saraki lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Kwara Central on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In the February 23, 2019, Senatorial election, Dr. Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Saraki after polling a total of 123,808 votes.

The ex-Senate President however scored 68,994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara Central Senatorial District.