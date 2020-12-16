Segun Showunmi, Ibadan

NO fewer than 9,000 artisans and transporters have been shortlisted in Oyo State to benefit from the Federal Government ‘survival funds’, a programme under the Office of the Vice- President

The programme was designed by the Federal Government to assist Nigerians, particularly artisans and transporters in all states to cushion the effect of COVID- -19 pandemic on the economy.

The Lead Enumerator for the program in Oyo State, Mr. Tomilola Oladele, speaking on Tuesday in Ibadan during a sensitisation for the beneficiaries from the state, said having discovered the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the Federal Government has decided to give a grant of N30,000 each to 4,500 artisans and 4,500 transporters.’

He said the N30,000 was a grant, not a loan, adding that the money was non- refundable.

Oladele said: “Oyo State has been scheduled to be in Stream 3 of the programme. We have done Ondo State, Osun and Ogun. The beneficiaries in these states have been paid, including Lagos State.

“We have just finished the enumeration in Oyo State. Beneficiaries will be paid any moment from now as soon as data from the Bank of Industry (BOI) is ready.”